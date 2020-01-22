March for Life Announces President Trump will Address the 47th Annual March for Life in Person

Below is a statement from March for Life President, Jeanne Mancini, regarding today’s announcement that President Trump with address the 47th annual March for Life in person:

We are deeply honored to welcome President Trump to the 47th annual March for Life. He will be the first president in history to attend and we are so excited for him to experience in person how passionate our marchers are about life and protecting the unborn. From the appointment of pro-life judges and federal workers, to cutting taxpayer funding for abortions here and abroad, to calling for an end to late-term abortions, President Trump and his Administration have been consistent champions for life and their support for the March for Life has been unwavering. We are grateful for all these pro-life accomplishments and look forward to gaining more victories for life in the future.